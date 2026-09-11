Canada allocates CAD 40.1 mln to support Ukrainian veterans via new international fund

Canada is allocating CAD 40.1 million (about UAH 1.25 billion) to support Ukrainian veterans and their families through a new international fund, Ukraine's Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim said following a working visit to Canada.

"Canada will provide CAD 40.1 million (about UAH 1.25 billion) to support Ukrainian veterans and their families through a new international multi-donor veterans fund. Canada will also be its first donor," Kim wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He said Ukraine expects other partners to join the fund as well.

"We agreed to expand cooperation on the transition from military service to civilian life. Specific areas include digitalization, the use of AI, and employment and retraining for veterans. We discussed this with Canada's Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai and Canada's Minister for Veterans Affairs Jill McKnight," Kim said.

He said the Ukrainian delegation held talks with key Canadian organizations: the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group and the Toronto Military Family Resource Centre on support for families; the Royal Canadian Legion, True Patriot Love, Coding for Veterans and Challenge Factory on employment and business for veterans; and Team Rubicon Canada and Wounded Warriors Canada on psychological support. The delegation also visited Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where it was shown work on prosthetics, treatment of severe burns, and the use of 3D printing. Ukrainian specialists are studying this experience and adapting it to Ukrainian conditions.

Kim also announced an upcoming working visit to the United States.