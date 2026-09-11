Kyiv forms volunteer emergency brigades, over 1,000 people already joined – Pantielieiev

Kyiv is forming volunteer civil defense brigades for emergency situations, which already number more than 1,000 people, said Petro Pantielieiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"The city is forming volunteer civil defense brigades. That means people who work in life-support systems and hold draft deferments will be mobilized for necessary work in emergency situations. That could include, for example, servicing generators or staffing 'invincibility points,'" Pantielieiev said at a briefing at Kyivinform on Friday.

He explained that during emergencies, the city faces a shortage of manpower, so it needs reserves.

"We already have more than 1,000 people in the volunteer brigades, and we'll be relying on them during difficult periods," the acting first deputy head of the KCSA added.