Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range sanctions hit targets in eight Russian regions

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck an enterprise and an oil industry facility in Russia's Saratov and Volgograd regions, as well as targets in six other Russian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There are results in the Black Sea too. Ukrainian long-range sanctions were also applied against targets in Dagestan, Udmurtia, and the Tula, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Samara regions. Thank you to everyone building up Ukraine's strength, so that nothing supporting the war has anywhere safe left in Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The Unmanned Systems Forces had earlier reported a strike on the Saratov oil refinery, which has a design capacity of about 7 million tonnes of oil a year and is located 600 km from Ukraine.