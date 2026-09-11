HACC sets UAH 300 mln bail for 'Femida' operation suspect Stolar

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set UAH 300 million bail as a preventive measure for lawmaker and businessman Vadym Stolar, a suspect in the "Femida" operation involving corrupt schemes with former Presidential Office Deputy Head Iryna Mudra and former lawmaker Maksym Mykytas.

"A preventive measure of UAH 300 million bail has been set for the suspect," the HACC told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Interfax-Ukraine's law enforcement sources, for their part, said Stolar is currently in Ukraine.

A short time later, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Telegram that on September 11, 2026, a HACC investigating judge applied a preventive measure of UAH 300 million bail to a sitting lawmaker, a member of the criminal organization.

"The suspect has been assigned the following procedural obligations: to appear before detectives, prosecutors and the court upon first request; not to leave the territory of Ukraine without permission from a detective, prosecutor or the court; to report any change of residence; to refrain from contacting other suspects and witnesses in the case; and to surrender all passports for travel abroad and other documents allowing travel out of and into Ukraine to the State Migration Service of Ukraine for safekeeping," the statement said.

According to SAPO, the goal of creating and running the criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets of legal entities through unauthorized interference in the information (automated) networks of Ukraine's Justice Ministry, the forgery of court rulings, ownership documents and other means.

"We note that the investigation has established the sitting lawmaker's involvement in creating this criminal organization and in the raider takeover, in the fall of 2025, of two companies with combined asset value of UAH 248 million, and in preparations in the spring of 2026 to seize real estate in Kyiv worth a combined more than UAH 207 million, which was not carried through to completion," the statement said.

Interfax-Ukraine's law enforcement sources had earlier reported that Stolar was notified in absentia of suspicion in the "Femida" case concerning the illegal seizure of real estate.

According to the source, Stolar is charged under the same articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code as the other suspects in the corrupt scheme, except for the episode involving the laundering of funds to pay bail for the suspect in the "Midas" case (Article 209).

Sources said the notice of suspicion was issued in absentia because Stolar was abroad at the time. Details of the suspicion have not yet been disclosed.

Anti-corruption agencies previously said that, based on the evidence obtained, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors had notified members of the criminal organization and individuals they recruited of suspicion under Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358 and 361 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On August 19, NABU and SAPO released a video on a special operation called "Forrest Gump," exposing and notifying of suspicion individuals who laundered UAH 150 million to pay bail for a suspect in the "Midas" case. The group included, among others, a deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office and a former lawmaker.

On August 20, NABU and SAPO released a second video on corruption involving the same senior officials, titled "Femida," exposing the illegal seizure of real estate and company assets through document forgery.