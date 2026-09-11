Zelenskyy: Russians strike Kyivstar building

Russian forces have been deliberately targeting gas stations in Kyiv throughout Friday, and also struck a Kyivstar company building, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Throughout the day, Russians have been deliberately striking gas stations in Kyiv. Two people were killed today from these strikes alone. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Nine more people were injured, including a rescuer who was hurt in a repeat strike. They also hit a Kyivstar company building," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces also struck Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

"We can't just wait while Russia refines its repertoire of killing. Right now we need maximum focus on covering the skies and finding solutions to protect people, and on scaling up our response to Russian drones," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked everyone helping to strengthen Ukraine's air force and air defense systems with the missiles they need.