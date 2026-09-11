Petitions on the Kyiv City Council website calling for the renaming of Gerzen Street—or another street—in honor of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham have failed to secure the number of votes required for consideration.

According to the petition platform on the Kyiv City Council website, the initiative was submitted on July 13 and, as of September 11, had garnered only 546 votes out of the 6,000 required.

"Currently, the street bears the name of Alexander Herzen—a 19th-century Russian writer, publicist, and political figure. Despite his opposition to the Russian autocracy, he remains a representative of Russian history and culture. In the context of Ukraine's state policy of decolonization and derussification, retaining such place names is inappropriate," the petition states.

The petition's author notes that Graham has been one of Ukraine's most consistent international supporters, having actively advocated for years for comprehensive support for Ukraine, increased sanctions pressure on the aggressor state, and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Renaming Gerzen Street to Lindsey Graham Street would serve as a symbol of the Ukrainian people's gratitude to an outstanding friend of Ukraine, as well as a logical continuation of the process of derussifying the capital's toponymic landscape," the author believes.

Another petition calling for a Kyiv street to be named after U.S. Senator Graham in recognition of his significant contribution to supporting Ukraine garnered only 380 votes out of the 6,000 required. "Naming a street after Lindsey Graham will serve as a significant symbol of the deep gratitude felt by the people of Kyiv—and the entire Ukrainian nation—toward the American people and their political leaders for the historic assistance provided during times of the gravest trials. It will also underscore Kyiv’s Euro-Atlantic course and inscribe the names of Ukraine’s true friends into the city’s history," the petition’s author wrote.

As previously reported, news emerged on July 12, 2026, that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham had passed away following a sudden, brief illness. He died the day after returning from another trip to Ukraine, where he had been discussing legislative initiatives to increase sanction pressure on the Russian Federation.