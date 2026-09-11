Ukraine counts on expanding Shelter Coalition, support for specific projects – Koretsky

The heads of government of Ukraine and Finland, Serhiy Koretsky and Petteri Orpo, have called on partner countries to join the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition, which has already raised more than EUR 32 million, and to support joint projects to rebuild and construct shelters.

"Together with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, we called on partner governments to join the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition and to support joint projects to rebuild and construct shelters where they're needed most right now," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Koretsky noted that Ukraine and Finland launched the coalition in May 2025. It now brings together 12 countries, the European Union and international organizations, which have contributed more than EUR 32 million. That funding is already being used to build shelters in schools, kindergartens and hospitals in frontline regions — in Chernihiv, Kozelets, Sumy, Balta, Pokrov, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

"Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones every day, so we urgently need to increase the number of reliable shelters, especially for children. We're counting on new partners joining the coalition and on support for specific projects to protect people's lives," Koretsky said.