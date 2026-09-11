12-year-old boy among those injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv - mayor

The mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko said 12 people were injured in Russian military attacks on the capital, including a 12-year-old child.

"Among those injured in this morning's enemy attack on the capital is a 12-year-old child. A total of 12 people were injured. Two people were killed," he wrote on Telegram on Friday afternoon.

He said seven of the injured are currently hospitalized in city hospitals, including the injured boy.

According to the city prosecutor's office, 14 people were injured in Kyiv over the course of the day. As of 12:30 p.m., two people were killed when a drone struck a gas station in Kyiv's Obolonsky district.