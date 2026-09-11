Ukraine and Canada to establish drone supply mechanism modeled on Brave1

Ukraine and Canada will establish a drone supply mechanism under the Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace (DDIM), modeled on the Ukrainian platform Brave1, the Office of the President reports.

"A new partnership is also being launched between the Canadian company General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada and the Ukrainian firm Green Tech Harvest for the development and production of drones and related technologies," the statement released on Friday reads.

Furthermore, Ukraine and Canada will develop an intergovernmental partnership for the joint production of drones, counter-drone technologies, and ammunition.

Canada will also allocate $23 million to strengthen Ukraine's security capabilities.

To support Ukraine's energy sector, Canada will provide loan guarantees totaling nearly $435 million through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, specifically for purchasing gas for the winter and additional generators. Another $10 million will be directed to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Canada will allocate $200 million in concessional loans through Export Development Canada for Ukraine's recovery.

Canada will also allocate over $40 million for the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of Ukrainian veterans into civilian life.