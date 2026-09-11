Stefanchuk calls on partners in Paris to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles

Ukraine needs interceptor missiles to defend against ballistic and cruise missiles, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated at the G7 parliamentary speakers' summit in Paris.

"This is the fifth time I have addressed the G7 speakers... I presented specific requests to our partners. Ukraine needs interceptor missiles to defend against ballistic and cruise missiles, reliable defense funding, support for the energy sector ahead of a harsh winter, and a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets," Stefanchuk reported on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, he also urged his colleagues to increase pressure on the aggressor.

"Sanctions must halt the Russian war machine: sales of Russian oil and gas must be blocked, the shadow fleet intercepted, and the operations of Russian banks fully restricted. Half-measures and decisions that drag on over time will not yield results," Stefanchuk noted.

The speaker emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged: it will not give up its territories or its sovereign right to determine its own path.

"Ukraine will return to its internationally recognized borders and officially become part of the Euro-Atlantic security system and a member of the European Union. Today, I ask our partners not to be afraid, not to grow weary, and not to give up. After all, behind every one of our requests lie the lives and destinies of Ukrainians who are holding the front line, rescuing people from the rubble, and shielding children from Russian missiles," Stefanchuk emphasized. He noted that after the terrorist attacks in the USA on September 11, 2001, the world found the strength and resources to mount a decisive response to Al-Qaeda.

"Today, the democratic world can and must likewise find the strength to halt Russian terror," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada believes.