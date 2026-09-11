Kubilius: Incident involving Zelenskyy's plane highlights growing danger to civil aviation

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius notes that the incident involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane is direct evidence that the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine include a threat to civil aviation within European Union airspace.

“As for the incident involving President Zelenskyy, the so-called incident in Moldova: Zelenskyy himself said this was not direct aggression against President Plain, but nevertheless it's very clear that the situation is, as I said, is becoming more and more dangerous also for civilian aviation in neighboring countries,” he told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

According to the European Commissioner, this requires the EU to take even more active measures to strengthen our defense capabilities. “That is what drone alliance [between EU and Ukraine] is about in order to be ready to react, whatever provocations can come,” Kubilius emphasized.

He also said that this is not the first case, “when the leaders of the countries or leaders of different institutions are under some kind of threat.”

“I remember myself traveling with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen perhaps last year. Through all the eastern flank countries and in Bulgaria, our pilots said that they were facing really quite a trouble with jamming of navigation signals, which is also very dangerous for civilian aviation,” the European Commissioner cited an example.