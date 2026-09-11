Russian strike on Pavlohrad on Sept 10 kills two DTEK miners, injures four

Two DTEK miners were killed and four injured in a Russian drone attack on central Pavlohrad on September 10, the energy holding said.

"A terrible tragedy: the enemy has taken the lives of two of our employees in an attack on Pavlohrad, and four more are injured," DTEK wrote on Telegram on Friday.

DTEK said those killed were 39-year-old Vitaliy Huba, a longwall miner at a mining site, and 43-year-old Yevhen Shevchenko, a mining machine operator. Huba is survived by his parents and wife, while Shevchenko is survived by his parents, wife, son and young daughter.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Vitaliy Huba and Yevhen Shevchenko. DTEK will provide the families of the deceased with all necessary support," the company said.

The company said the injured employees were promptly given all necessary medical assistance, that their lives are not currently in danger, and that the company will support them through treatment and recovery.

As reported, Russia attacked a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region on August 31, injuring one employee. In a massive Russian drone attack on the territory of a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region on August 17, 52-year-old miner Valentyn Kapitanov was killed and another employee was injured.