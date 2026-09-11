Budanov: Most realistic option for ending hostilities is along actual frontline, with security guarantees

Kyrylo Budanov believes the most realistic option for ending hostilities is a ceasefire agreement along the actual frontline as it stands on the day the agreement is reached, provided Ukraine is granted security guarantees.

"My personal opinion is that the most realistic option for ending the war—or at least halting hostilities—involves security guarantees for Ukraine and follows the actual frontline as it exists on the day the agreement is reached. Of course, this would be without any legal recognition on Ukraine's part [i.e., without ceding territory]. That will not happen, and no one is going to do it," Budanov said in an interview with Latvian public media.

At the same time, he stated that if Russia continues hostilities, Ukrainian strikes against the Russian Federation will intensify.

"If Russia does not stop hostilities against us, it is clear that it will feel the consequences even more acutely and severely firsthand. Our strikes will reach deeper and pack greater destructive power," Budanov emphasized.