Mathernova: Russia acts in Ukraine just like terrorists did during Sept 11 attacks

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová believes that the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks—which destroyed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York—and Russia's terror in Ukraine share common features.

“The attacks have much in common. Terrorists and criminals are behind them. russia acts like a terrorist state in Ukraine,” Mathernova wrote in a post published on the social network X.

She noted that 25 years ago, she was in an office in Bratislava in front of a television screen and saw the second plane crash into the Twin Towers live on air.

“I saw the second plane crashing live on TV. The explosion. People desperately jumping from the burning towers. A huge cloud of dust engulfing New York City,” the ambassador said.

According to Mathernova, she did not think back then that she would ever again witness such horror in her life. Yet now, 25 years later, she is experiencing the same thing during Russian attacks on Kyiv.

“During the explosions of drones and missiles. The air stops moving for a moment when we run to shelters during the sirens and listen to the deafening explosions. Then I see images of dead bodies, bloodied people, and dust, rubble and emptiness everywhere,” Mathernova said.

She recalled that the September 11 terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

“The attack on America united the democratic world in the belief that terrorism must never be appeased. In Ukraine, the UN has already officially verified the deaths of more than 16,800 civilians. According to the UN, the actual number is likely substantially higher,” the ambassador noted.

Mathernova emphasized that 25 years ago the world realized that terrorism is not the internal affair of a single country, and called for a renewed recognition of this fact.