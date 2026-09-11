Number of people injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv rises to 14 – Prosecutor's Office

Fourteen people have now been injured as a result of morning and afternoon attacks by Russian forces on the capital, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday.

As of 12:30, two people had been killed after a drone struck a gas station in Kyiv's Obolon district.

"Six people were also injured there, including a State Emergency Service employee. The injured sustained shrapnel wounds," the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Thus, according to the Prosecutor's Office, the total number of people injured in the morning and afternoon attacks by Russian forces on the capital stands at 14.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into a war crime has been initiated pursuant to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported eight injuries and two fatalities resulting from the hostile Russian attack.