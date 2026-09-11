Zelenskyy: First results of negotiation process expected by late September

Conditions for negotiations will not exist during the elections in Russia; however, an opportunity to meet with a US delegation in New York may arise at the end of September, and initial results from the talks could emerge by the end of the month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"Regarding Russia—when they hear that we are holding negotiations with Europeans, Canadians, or Americans, or anything of the sort, they try to intensify their attacks on us. Simply to derail any negotiations, to destroy any dialogue. But we believe in peace and will move in that direction. There is only one way to stop this war; there is no other path. Therefore, I think we can achieve the first results by the end of September," Zelenskyy said at a press conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday.

The President added that he hopes to meet with the American team in New York at the end of September.

"And throughout this period, my national security advisors are in daily contact with the American team. They are discussing what results can be achieved, how to prepare for a trilateral meeting, and what the outcome of such a meeting might be," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, partners are currently raising the issue of the grain that Russia is blocking in the Black Sea.

"We are currently raising the question of potential results in the areas of energy and food security. And I think I will be able to speak more openly after the meeting with President Trump in New York," the head of state added.

On September 8, Zelenskyy stated that he hoped to meet with US President Donald Trump in late September to discuss anti-ballistic missile defense for Ukraine.

Heorhiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stated that contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, will definitely take place; it is possible that this will happen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in late September.