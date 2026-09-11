Two people killed, six injured in attack on Kyiv gas station – Klitschko

Two people have died from their injuries and six others were hurt following a morning attack on a gas station in Kyiv, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported.

"There are now two fatalities from the morning attack on a gas station in Kyiv. Another injured person has died in the hospital. Currently, four wounded individuals are being treated in the capital's medical facilities," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He had previously reported that six people were injured in the morning attack: "Six people were injured in the morning attack. Medics hospitalized five of them. One received treatment at the scene."