Russia attacks two Ukrnafta gas stations in Kyiv, equipment seriously damaged – CEO

Russian forces attacked two Ukrnafta JSC gas stations in Kyiv at once, in the Obolonsky and Dniprovsky districts, seriously damaging equipment, the company's board chairman, Bohdan Kukura, said.

"Late this morning, Russian jet drones attacked two of the chain's gas stations at once, on the right and left banks of the capital. One of the sites was cynically struck a second time by the enemy," Kukura wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He said staff and customers left the gas station premises after the air raid alert sounded, but serious damage was recorded to permanent structures and critical damage to equipment.

Naftogaz of Ukraine acting board chairman Serhiy Fedorenko said on Facebook that the strikes hit two Ukrnafta gas stations in the Troieshchyna and Pochaina areas, with the latter struck twice.

"There is no military purpose to such attacks, and there can't be. This is terror against the civilian population, against peaceful people," Fedorenko said.

As reported, Russia carried out jet drone attacks on gas stations in Kyiv's Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts on Friday morning. Russia had also attacked Ukrnafta gas stations the previous day.