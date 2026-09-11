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Russian forces attack humanitarian aid warehouses in Odesa region; two injured reported

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Russian forces attack humanitarian aid warehouses in Odesa region; two injured reported
Photo: Regional Military Administration

Warehouses belonging to a volunteer organization and containing humanitarian aid were damaged in a hostile strike on Odesa region, with two people reportedly injured, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of the enemy attack, warehouse facilities belonging to a volunteer organization handling humanitarian aid—specifically essential supplies—were damaged. The warehouse building itself also sustained damage. Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured," the message reads.

He emphasized that the fire has since been extinguished. Cleanup and recovery operations were underway, and relevant services were working at the scene.

#region #odesa #shelling #injured
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