Number of people injured in hostile attack on Kyiv rises to four – authorities

Four people are now known to have been injured in the hostile attack on the capital, the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"As of 10:40, four people are known to have been injured in the enemy attack," Kyiv City Military Administration press service reported on Telegram.

In addition, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that drone debris fell onto a car in Obolon district.

"Also, in Obolon district, a fire broke out in a non-residential area following a drone hit. Emergency services are working at the scene," Klitschko stated.