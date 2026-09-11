Canada announces new aid for Ukraine to strengthen energy infrastructure ahead of winter

Canada has announced new support to help Ukraine repair and strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of another winter under Russian attacks.

The announcements came during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada and his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

According to the Canadian prime minister's office, Canada will provide the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with new credit guarantees worth nearly CAD 435 million to support energy security, including winter gas purchases and secondary power generators for electricity production during shortages.

Canada is allocating CAD 200 million in concessional loans through Export Development Canada to support Ukraine's reconstruction. The prime minister's office said this will help Ukraine repair critical infrastructure while giving Canadian companies the opportunity to support critical projects.

The support package also includes an additional CAD 10 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, bringing the total to $100 million, to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including the procurement and delivery of critical energy equipment to strengthen Ukrainians' resilience to energy shocks.

In addition, Canada announced CAD 2 million for the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Joint Working Programme to support the development of Ukraine's energy resources. This funding will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience, provide regulatory support, and advance clean energy projects.