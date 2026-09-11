Ukrainian air defense shoot down 138 of 161 enemy targets; hits recorded at 19 locations

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 138 enemy targets overnight into Friday, with enemy aerial assets striking 19 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense units had shot down or suppressed 138 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other drone models," the message reads.

In total, overnight into September 11 (starting from 18:00 on September 10), the enemy launched an attack involving 161 strike UAVs—including Shahed (including jet-powered versions), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones—from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske (occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Meanwhile, impacts by enemy aerial assets were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from shot-down targets fell at three locations.