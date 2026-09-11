Zelenskyy: expect first anti-ballistic system by year-end

Ukraine expects to have its first anti-ballistic system under the Freyja program by the end of 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The companies told us they need 20-30 years for this, for a new ballistic system. I said we don't want such a long war. Absolutely not. That's about a different world, about the 20th century. Now we have new technologies, a new Ukraine, and we can do all this faster. And we expect to have our first system by the end of this year," Zelenskyy said at a press conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday.

The president said he expects a clearer picture of the timeline for further steps to emerge during meetings in New York at the end of the month. For now, though, Ukraine is counting on air defense from Patriot systems.

The president also said Ukraine trusts the United States because of its support in technology.

"When Russia hits us every single night, and we get intelligence from Europeans and Americans, we send signals to our people: 'Go to shelter.' Of course we trust the Americans. All this technology helps us," Zelenskyy said.

"But negotiations are a difficult challenge and a difficult matter. A lot of interests are tied up in this. So we trust, and we verify," he said.