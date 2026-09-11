Day of mourning declared in Pavlohrad today

September 11 has been declared a day of mourning in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The city honors the memory of five of its residents whose lives were claimed by Russian drones," wrote Serhiy Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, Russian occupation forces struck the city near a shopping center the day before; five people were killed and 67 injured. Among the injured are boys aged 13, 14, 15, and 17, as well as two 4-year-old girls and one 11-year-old girl.