Ukraine, Canada sign declaration on 100-year partnership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a Declaration on a 100-Year Partnership, setting out the two countries' intent to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This is according to a joint statement by the Canadian prime minister and the Ukrainian president, posted Thursday on the Canadian government's website.

The leaders affirmed that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic security and that Ukraine's future lies in NATO, and stressed the importance of continued Ukrainian reforms on the path to full EU and NATO membership.

"Canada will continue to meet Ukraine’s most pressing military needs and sustain Operation UNIFIER, now extended to 2029. Canada will continue to strengthen Ukraine’s Armed Forces, with a particular focus on urgently needed air defence capabilities and interceptors, while continuing to provide training, military equipment, ammunition, and other critical military support. The two countries will deepen cooperation in intelligence, cyber defence, counter-drone and electronic disruption capabilities, and in countering hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation. Canada will continue to work with partners on a framework of politically and legally binding security guarantees to prevent any future aggression by the Russian Federation." the statement said.

Canada and Ukraine will also deepen cooperation in intelligence, cyber defense, counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as in countering hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation.

The countries will establish a long-term defense-industrial partnership for the joint production of unmanned systems, counter-drone capabilities, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition. The partnership will build on the Letter of Intent on joint production signed in Kyiv on August 24, 2025, and will include research and technology transfer.

The two sides will also facilitate predictable procurement of jointly produced equipment and will work with partners to establish a Defense, Security and Resilience Bank.

Canada will also maintain and increase economic pressure on Russia, and will work with G7 partners to explore ways of using the full value of Russia's frozen sovereign assets for Ukraine's benefit.

"There can be no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine," the declaration states.

The two sides also agreed to work toward concluding a comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement built on three pillars: defense innovation, economic growth and recovery, and people-to-people ties.