Zelenskyy and Carney view Ukrainian-Canadian defense developments; 30% of manufactured drones to be transferred to AFU

During the Ukrainian head of state's visit to Canada, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a presentation showcasing Ukrainian drones, joint technological developments, and component manufacturing companies, the President's Office reported on its website.

The leaders watched a demonstration of unmanned systems, including the Vampire 4S UAV, the P1-SUN interceptor, the Shrike FPV drone, and the GOR reconnaissance UAV. They were also shown Ukrainian-made Himera radios.

Particular attention was paid to joint developments by Ukrainian and Canadian companies. These include the GOR reconnaissance UAV, which Airlogix plans to produce jointly with Canada’s Sentinel; an unmanned ground vehicle prototype from Ai Drones UA and Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP Inc.); and secure communications solutions from Himera and Quantropi.

In addition, during the event, plans were also announced for cooperation between GTH and General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada (GDMS), and between JK Land Vehicles and General Dynamics Land Systems, as well as for the launch of a joint training programme by Skyfall and Calian.

A total of 21 Canadian companies were represented. They are already working with Ukrainian partners on joint technological solutions and integrating their own components into Ukrainian products. The event followed the signing of the Joint Declaration on Enhancement of the Defence and Security Cooperation – the first step towards implementing the Drone Deal in the Americas.

Ukraine’s experience and defence technologies can help Canada strengthen its own defence capabilities. At the same time, this cooperation must directly strengthen Ukraine: 30% of the drones produced under the Ukrainian-Canadian programme will be supplied to meet the needs of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.