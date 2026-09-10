Canada signs CAD 350 mln agreement with Ukraine to supply air defence missiles – PM Carney

Canada and Ukraine have signed an agreement to supply critically important interceptor missiles for air defense through the JUMPSTART mechanism, worth CAD 350 million, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced.

Carney said that Russia was intensifying its air campaign against Ukraine and continuing indiscriminate attacks on civilians, making Ukrainian air defence increasingly important. Speaking at a media briefing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Canadian prime minister said Canada and Ukraine had finalised an agreement to supply critical air defence interceptor missiles through the JUMPSTART mechanism. He said the equipment package, valued at CAD 350 million, would help protect Ukraine's population, infrastructure and airspace.