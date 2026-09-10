Seven killed, 76 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as of 20:35 – authorities

Russian occupation forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs; seven people were killed, and another 76 were wounded, including children, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Seven people were killed. Another 76 were wounded. Children are among the victims. The enemy attacked five districts more than 30 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening regarding the security situation as of 20:35.

In Pavlohrad, five people were killed and 67 were injured. Among the victims are boys aged 13, 14, 15, and 17, two four-year-old girls, and one 11-year-old girl. All are receiving medical care.

In Dnipro, businesses were damaged. Two people were killed. Another five people, including a six-year-old girl, were injured. A 24-year-old woman is in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. The rest will receive outpatient treatment.

According to the regional military administration, in Nikopol district, the enemy struck the district center, as well as Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities. A high school, an administrative building, a private home, and a car were damaged. One person was injured. In Synelnykivsky district, Vasylkiv community was affected. A private home was damaged. In Kamiansky district, the enemy targeted Krynychanska community. A fire broke out.