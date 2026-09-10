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Ukrainian Red Cross leadership, Dutch Foreign Ministry representative discuss cooperation

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Ukrainian Red Cross leadership, Dutch Foreign Ministry representative discuss cooperation
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The president of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (UCRS) Maksym Dotsenko, the society's Director General Illia Kletkovsky, and a representative of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joanneke Balfoort discussed future cooperation.

"During the meeting, they discussed the Ukrainian Red Cross's experience in responding to humanitarian challenges, current needs, and future opportunities for cooperation," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS leadership described the organization's work amid a full-scale war and its main areas of activity. In particular, they discussed first aid and psychological support training, the construction of modular housing for evacuees, the restoration of hospitals, support for veterans, and vocational retraining for people affected by the war.

Special attention was given to the work of rapid response teams, their activities in addressing the aftermath of Russian airstrikes, and their coordination with Ukraine's State Emergency Service directly at the sites of shelling.

#urcs #netherlands
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