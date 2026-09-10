Canada, Ukraine, Norway to hold conference on return of deported Ukrainian children

The second conference involving Canada, Ukraine, and Norway, dedicated to strengthening efforts for the return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of forcibly displaced and deported Ukrainian children, will take place on September 28 and 29 in Toronto.

This was stated in a joint statement by the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of Ukraine, posted Thursday on the Canadian government's website.

According to the statement, the conference will also focus on strengthening efforts to return, rehabilitate, and reintegrate illegally detained civilians and prisoners of war.

"Canada and Ukraine, along with Norway, are convening a second conference on September 28-29 in Toronto to enhance efforts to secure the return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of forcibly transferred and deported Ukrainian children, unlawfully detained civilians, and prisoners of war," the statement reads.