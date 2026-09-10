Canada to provide more support to Ukraine, help with reconstruction once peace restored – PM Carney

Ahead of his meeting in Calgary with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged continued support for Ukraine and additional assistance.

Carney said Canada had supported Ukraine throughout what he described as Russia's illegal, unjustified and barbaric war, providing CAD 26 million in aid. He said this included military assistance ranging from air defence to drones and training, as well as humanitarian support, including joint efforts to return Ukrainian children. Canada had also provided assistance for Ukraine's energy system and would continue to increase its support, he added.

The prime minister said Canada supported Ukraine's path towards NATO membership and accession to the European Union. He also reaffirmed Canada's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and stressed that decisions about the country's future should be made solely by Ukrainians.

Carney also highlighted the large Ukrainian-Canadian community in Alberta and its contribution to the development of communities across the province over many decades.

He said Canada's support for Ukraine remained unwavering and added that one of the priorities of the meeting would be to expand and strengthen the century-old ties between the two countries. Carney noted that Ukrainians had helped build Alberta and Canada and said Canada would, in turn, help rebuild Ukraine once peace was restored.