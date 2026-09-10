Ukraine, Canada sign declaration on 100-year partnership – statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a Declaration on a 100-Year Partnership, which outlines the two countries' intention to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Canadian Prime Minister and the Ukrainian President, published Thursday on the Canadian government's website

The leaders reaffirmed that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic security and that Ukraine's future lies in NATO, and they emphasized the importance of continuing Ukraine's reforms on the path to full membership in the EU and NATO.

"Canada will continue to meet Ukraine's most pressing military needs and sustain Operation UNIFIER, now extended to 2029. Canada will continue to strengthen Ukraine's Armed Forces, with a particular focus on urgently needed air defence capabilities and interceptors, while continuing to provide training, military equipment, ammunition, and other critical military support." the statement reads.

Canada and Ukraine will also deepen cooperation in the areas of intelligence, cybersecurity, counter-drone measures, and electronic countermeasures, as well as in countering hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation.

The countries will establish a long-term defense-industrial partnership for the joint production of unmanned systems, counter-drone capabilities, electronic countermeasures, and ammunition. The partnership will be developed based on the Letter of Intent on Joint Production, signed in Kyiv on August 24, 2025, and will include research and technology transfer.

The parties will also facilitate planned procurements of jointly produced equipment and work with partners to establish a Defense, Security, and Resilience Bank.

Canada will maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia and, together with its G7 partners, will explore ways to use the full value of Russia's frozen sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine.

"There can be no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.," the declaration reads.

The parties also agreed to work toward concluding a comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement based on three pillars: defense innovation, economic growth and recovery, and people-to-people ties.