Poland does not rule out Russian attacks on border crossings with Ukraine – Tusk

Polish authorities, together with their Ukrainian counterparts, thwarted an immediate threat to one of the border crossings between Poland and Ukraine early Thursday morning, while Warsaw anticipates possible attacks by Russia on such facilities, Reuters quotes Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as saying.

"Last night, thanks to cooperation between our services and their Ukrainian counterparts, a direct threat to one of the border crossings was averted," the prime minister said at a press conference in Bratislava on Thursday.

According to him, Russia has already carried out provocative attacks on border crossings, particularly in Moldova, so Poland expects similar actions targeting crossings with Ukraine: "We expect similar actions targeting border crossings with Ukraine in other countries, including Poland."

On Thursday, Tusk also stated that he had received "a fairly precise report directly from the CIA regarding possible events in the coming months."

According to him, the information received from U.S. intelligence aligns with his warnings regarding the need to prepare for possible developments.

"We must anticipate various scenarios; both Poland and all of Europe need to be prepared for different possibilities concerning the situation not only on the Russian-Ukrainian front but also along the EU's eastern flank," Tusk said.

As previously reported, following a hostile drone attack early Wednesday morning, the Starokozache border crossing on the border with the Republic of Moldova suspended operations.

Two people were reported killed as a result of the attack.

In addition, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, stated in an interview with the public broadcaster NRK that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane faced a drone threat on Wednesday evening during a scheduled flight from Chisinau to Oslo.