Interior minister: Russia strikes busy shopping mall in central Pavlohrad

Russian troops struck a shopping and entertainment center in downtown Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, in the middle of the day when the streets were crowded, killing two people and injuring at least 18, Head of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"About an hour ago, the Russians struck a shopping and entertainment center in downtown Pavlohrad. It happened in the middle of the day, when the streets were crowded. We already have reports of two fatalities. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. At least 18 people were injured. Rescue workers and police are on the scene," Vyhovsky said on his Telegram channel following a working visit to Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to him, the issues of responding to such attacks and protecting civilians were discussed during an expanded meeting in Dnipro. Participants included the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha; representatives of the region's security and defense forces; members of parliament; and heads of units within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Since the beginning of the year alone, the Russians have launched over 18,000 strikes on the region, mostly UAV attacks. Recently, the occupiers have intensified their attacks on food warehouses, residential neighborhoods, trains, and shopping malls," the Minister of Internal Affairs said.

During the meeting, participants also discussed ways to strengthen coordination, protect critical social infrastructure, and prepare for the fall and winter months. According to Vyhovsky, decisions and corresponding directives were adopted following the meeting.

In addition, during a business trip to Dnipropetrovsk region, the Minister of Internal Affairs visited combat units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and met with National Guard members and border guards serving on one of the most challenging sections of the front line in Donetsk region.

He also held a meeting with Denys Prokopenko, who, according to Vyhovsky, recently took command of the Azov military group by decision of the President of Ukraine. The parties discussed the process of expanding the area of responsibility, the management decisions necessary for this, and the strengthening of logistical support.

Vyhovsky also held a meeting with commanders of State Border Guard Service units and National Guard brigades "Bureviy," "Rubizh," "Azov," "Chervona Kalyna," and "Liubart."

"The occupiers continue to attempt assault operations and seize territory. But our fighters' response is thwarting their plans," he said.

According to Vyhovsky, in August alone, servicemen from the Azov units of the First Corps of the National Guard neutralized more than 5,200 occupiers, hundreds of vehicles and armored vehicles, and thousands of drones. He also noted that counter-sabotage operations are proceeding successfully.