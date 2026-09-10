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Denmark allocates DKK 45 mln to help Ukrainian veterans – Foreign Ministry

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Denmark allocates DKK 45 mln to help Ukrainian veterans – Foreign Ministry
Photo: https://x.com/danishmfa

Approximately 1.8 million Ukrainian veterans will be able to receive support in returning to civilian life and work under a new Danish initiative, for which Denmark is allocating DKK 45 million (about $7 million), Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has said.

"A stable Ukraine is important for our own security. Therefore, Denmark is providing 45 million kr. for a new Danish initiative for Ukraine's approx. 1.8 million veterans, so they can find their way back to civilian life and work. It is good for Ukraine – and for Denmark," Rasmussen said, as reported by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X social media platform on Thursday.

#funding #veterans #denmark
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