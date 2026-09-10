Budanov: Ukraine should be more actively involved in joint military training with partners

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said Ukrainian units need to be more actively involved in joint military training with partners, since it is during such events that foreign officers can gain valuable experience.

"Ukraine needs to be involved a little more actively here. In my view, there is a certain negative bias, because recently, when Ukraine is invited to participate in exercises with NATO countries, it usually plays only the role of the adversary. This is a problem," Budanov said at a press conference in Riga on Thursday.

According to him, this approach needs to be changed, as joint training can serve as a foundation for further deepening military cooperation.

"It is precisely during joint training exercises that your officers gain that invaluable experience. And in turn, this raises all the other related questions – how to do it, what equipment is best, and so on," he said.

Budanov added that this could contribute to joint production and development efforts.