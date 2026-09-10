Retailers test operations during yellow air raid alerts

Shopping centers and retailers are analyzing the possibility of operating during a yellow air raid alert level, companies said.

Starting September 10, guided by government resolution No. 1092 of September 4, 2026, "Certain issues of optimizing population protection and responding to air attack threats," a number of Kyiv shopping centers switched to an updated regime during air raid alerts. At the yellow level (drone threat), River Mall, Retroville, Piramida, and DREAM shopping centers continue operating, as they announced on their social media pages. At the same time, during the yellow threat level, stores that gave voluntary consent remain open. Meanwhile, each seller can independently decide to close a store if they feel unsafe.

DREAM shopping center additionally reported that the list of tenants terminating operations during the yellow level will be published in stories and on the shopping center's website.

Some of the surveyed shopping centers have not yet made a decision on changing their operating mode. In particular, Lavina and Blockbuster Mall management companies told Interfax-Ukraine they are in the risk assessment stage. Respublika Park, near where a gas station was hit on Thursday during a drone alert, expectedly refused to comment.

Regarding anchor tenants, cinema chains reported readiness to continue operating under the conditions prescribed by the resolution (including the presence of shelters in shopping centers or creating them within the next 3 months). "We operate during 'yellow' alerts. But we warn everyone about the threat, and those who wish can go to the shelter," Planeta Kino cinema chain CEO Nataliya Baidan said. Multiplex Holding CEO Roman Romanchuk provided a similar response.

COMFY specified that 95% of the chain's stores are located in shopping centers, so in matters of safety and operating mode, particularly during the yellow level, the company adheres to the rules of the specific shopping center, taking into account the situation in the region. If a shopping center decides to stop operations or evacuate during an air raid alert, COMFY acts in accordance with that decision. At the same time, in cases where store operations can continue, safety must be ensured primarily by the availability of an accessible shelter nearby.

Fozzy Group said it is still working on decisions regarding the operating mode during the yellow level.

Auchan Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine that currently only 1 hypermarket operates during an air raid alert – the capital's Auchan Lybidska in Ocean Plaza. Even though the shopping center closes during alerts, the hypermarket operates because it is located on the minus 1 floor.

International home goods chain JYSK has not changed its rules since 2022: all stores in all regions close during an alert, regardless of its degree or the decisions of individual shopping centers, JYSK Country Director in Ukraine Yevhen Ivanytsia emphasized in a comment. At the same time, the company continues to invest in creating shelters near some stores (primarily referring to frontline regions).

Earlier, McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which develops the fast food restaurant chain in Ukraine, also reported the continued application of expanded security rules.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with resolution No. 1092 of September 4 regulated that during a yellow-level air threat, business entities can carry out activities, and the presence of visitors in establishments is at their own discretion.

According to the resolution, the "Air Raid" signal in the nationwide automated centralized alert system, based on information from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is differentiated according to the classification of air attack threat levels: red level – missile or missile-drone threat, or massive drone threat; yellow level – drone threat.

It is noted that in the event of a yellow threat level, business entities regardless of ownership form can conduct activities in premises, buildings, structures, or territories where temporary or permanent shelters for staff and visitors are available. Where temporary or permanent shelters are absent, activities are possible in coordination with the labor team until a shelter is equipped, but for no longer than 3 months from the date this resolution enters into force.