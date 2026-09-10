Budanov: Deep strikes alone cannot win war

Long-range strikes alone cannot win a war; they are a means of coercion that is effective only in conjunction with other forms of combat operations, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said.

"Deep strikes cannot win a war. Deep strikes cannot kill everyone. Look at the example of the United States in Iran. Deep strikes are a form of support and a means of influence and coercion. But they are effective only when used in conjunction with other forms of conventional military operations," Budanov said at a press conference in Riga on Thursday.

"Russia is simply bombarding us with ballistic cruise missiles and long-range drones. They cannot force us to surrender," he said.

He added that, in response to the emergence of Russian jet-powered UAVs, Ukraine is developing and testing high-speed small interceptor drones. According to him, the emergence of new or upgraded types of weaponry is a natural stage in the development of military science.

"In other words, jet-powered drones are now competing against interceptor drones. This is a standard competition. We are following the same path by creating high-speed small interceptor drones," Budanov said.