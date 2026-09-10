Russian attack on Pavlohrad kills 4, injures over 60, incl 3 children – authorities

Four people were killed and more than 60 were injured, including three children, as a result of a Russian attack near a shopping center in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

According to him, three of the injured are children – boys aged 13, 14, and 15.

"Four people were killed, and more than 60 were injured. Among the injured are three children – boys aged 13, 14, and 15. These are the tragic consequences of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad," the head of the regional military administration said on Thursday.

According to Hanzha, the injured are in the hospital, where medical staff are treating them.

The attack near a shopping mall in downtown Pavlohrad took place today, September 10. The Russian strikes caused a fire at the scene. Shopping pavilions, stores, and cars were destroyed or damaged, according to a statement from the National Police.