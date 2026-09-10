Three killed, 34 injured as result of Russian strike on Pavlohrad

The death toll in Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region) following a drone strike on a shopping mall has risen to three, with 34 people injured, including a child, according to a press release from the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"On September 10, 2026, at approximately 16:25, Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Pavlohrad using a UAV. The attack damaged shopping pavilions and vehicles. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and 34 were injured, including a child," the PGO said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the State Emergency Service, two rescue workers were among the injured.

"Two State Emergency Service employees were injured while responding to the aftermath of the enemy attack. They were hospitalized," the service said in a Telegram post.

Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of yet another war crime committed by Russia. Under the procedural supervision of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the commission of a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.