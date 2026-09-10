Govt introduces special border controls in 1-km zone along borders with Russia, Belarus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced a special border regime in a one-kilometer-wide strip along the border with Russia and Belarus – in this territory, the free entry, stay, residence, and movement of individuals, as well as any activities not related to repelling aggression, are prohibited, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

The decision on the special border regime is enshrined in Government Resolution No. 1049, On amendments to Paragraph 2-1 of CMU Resolution No. 1147 of July 27, 1998, dated August 17, 2026, the service said on Telegram on Thursday.

"Currently, it [Resolution No. 1049] has already entered into force, and state border protection agencies have begun implementing the specified regulations. It establishes a special border regime for the duration of martial law on land strips 1 km wide along the state border with Russia and Belarus," the service said in its statement.

It is reported that within the specified territory, the free entry, stay, residence, and movement of persons are prohibited, as is the performance of work not related to repelling armed aggression against Ukraine, the defense, or the protection of the state border. These restrictions apply to all land plots within the designated kilometer-wide strip along the state border.