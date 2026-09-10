Russia strikes Sumy outskirts with 2 guided bombs, injuring 8 including 2 children

Eight people, including two children, were injured as a result of a Russian military strike using two guided aerial bombs on a residential sector in the outskirts of Sumy, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said.

"Eight people were injured, including two children—girls aged 8 and 17. The children and four adults are receiving medical care in the hospital," Hryhorov said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Regional Military Administration head, Russian forces also launched a repeated strike on a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy on Thursday. A woman was injured in the attack and received medical assistance at the scene.