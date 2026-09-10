Ministry seeks return ambassadors to help Ukrainians come home

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine is working on a return ambassador initiative involving volunteers who will help Ukrainians abroad get more information about life and opportunities in specific communities in Ukraine, the ministry said on its website on Thursday.

The initiative is primarily focused on Ukrainians who do not have the opportunity to return to their previous place of residence.

The ambassador operating model was developed on September 7-10 in Vinnytsia during a workshop titled "Return Ambassadors in Communities: From Idea to Implementation."

In particular, representatives of non-governmental organizations and 20 communities from various regions of Ukraine participated in the workshop.

"Our task is to ensure that Ukrainians abroad have as much information as possible to make their personal decision to return to Ukraine: what support programs are available in the state, which community to choose for life, what documents to process, and so on," Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity for European Integration Ilona Havronska said.

According to her, it is also important that Ukrainians abroad can feel that they are expected not only at the state level, but also at the level of people. The return ambassador initiative should facilitate the introduction of potential returnees to a specific community and help them establish local contacts.

At the same time, the ambassadors will not replace professional return consultants. The ambassadors will help people learn more about life in a specific community from a resident's perspective and establish local contacts, while consultants will provide professional information about available state and local programs, services, and tools.

Such consultants will work in Unity Centers and partner organizations of the Unity Network.