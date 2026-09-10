Estonia won't let its ports be used to export Russian grain

Estonia is ready to take steps to prevent the transit of Russian grain through its territory, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"Russia is looking for new export routes for its grain to replace the Black Sea, and Estonia is ready to take measures to prevent transit through this region. Our message to carriers is clear: there's no point planning to transport Russian grain through Estonia. We don't consider it acceptable for Russia to start using Estonian ports to export its grain," Estonia's Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Tsahkna said Estonia should not help the aggressor country, which is now seeking new export opportunities because of the consequences of the war.

"Russia is attacking Ukrainian ports and blocking Ukrainian grain from reaching the world market. It would be cynical for it to export its own grain through our ports at the same time. We don't want to soften the consequences of Russia's own war for it."

Tsahkna said transit of Russian grain through Estonia is currently practically nonexistent.

"If pressure is applied to start transporting Russian grain through Estonia, we're ready to introduce sanctions on our part to ban it," the foreign minister said.

The Foreign Ministry's press release said Estonia will continue working with Latvia and Lithuania to find a regional or EU-wide solution to stop the transit of Russian grain.