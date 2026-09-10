Sybiha on strike against Bunge plant in Dnipro: part of Russia's systematic terror against US business, interests

The latest strike by Russian occupation forces on the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant of U.S. company Bunge is part of Russia's terror campaign against American business and U.S. economic interests, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, stressing the need to increase pressure on Russia.

"This is not a coincidence but part of a systematic terrorist campaign by Moscow against American business and U.S. economic interests. It comes just weeks after an attack on another American-owned company in Sumy region. Such strikes underscore the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase pressure on the Russian regime to force it to end the war and move to meaningful diplomacy," Sybiha wrote on X on Thursday.

He said the plant in Dnipro sustained serious damage.

As reported, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant, which produces the popular "Oleyna" oil brand, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said the plant had already been attacked multiple times before, this time with "Banderol" loitering munitions, and said the occupiers "don't care about Americans, their property, or senators' concerns," calling for the Foreign Ministry to get involved and "shout about this to the whole world."

In early January, a strike on the plant spilled 300 tonnes of oil onto the streets of Dnipro. Sybiha said at the time that the attack was not a mistake but deliberate, as Russian forces had repeatedly tried to strike the facility.

Bunge is one of the world's largest agribusiness companies, part of the so-called "ABCD" group of global grain traders along with Cargill, ADM and Louis Dreyfus.

Bunge has operated in Ukraine since 2002 and is among the leading grain exporters and sunflower oil producers in the country. Its main assets in Ukraine include subsidiary Suntrade, a network of grain elevators, a terminal at the port of Mykolaiv, and the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant, which produces the popular "Oleyna" oil brand. In addition, in 2025 the company received approval to acquire the Vinnytsia oil extraction plant (ViOi), further expanding its production capacity in the Ukrainian market.