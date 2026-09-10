Russians attack foreign cargo ship in Black Sea, killing 2 Azerbaijani citizens

As a result of a Russian strike on a cargo vessel in the Black Sea, two citizens of Azerbaijan were killed, and two others were injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported.

"On September 9, the foreign cargo ship TEDY, with Azerbaijani citizens among its crew, came under drone attacks in the Black Sea. Information was received that Azerbaijani citizens Aslan Aliyev and Asim Kasimov were killed in the attack, while Imran Novruzov and Rauf Aliyev sustained injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital in the city of Chornomorsk (Ukraine)," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan stated.

It is noted that measures are currently underway to repatriate the injured citizens following medical examination and treatment, to provide them with necessary consular support, and to complete documentation regarding the deceased.

The Somali-flagged vessel TEDY was attacked twice. The second attack occurred at night while the ship was en route to the port of Constanța, during which the crew members were killed.