Bunge-owned Oleina plant hit in Dnipro strike – mayor

Russian occupying forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant of St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge, which produces the popular Oleina brand of cooking oil, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.

"Regarding the latest shelling. The media write that the Russians shelled a 'food industry enterprise' in Dnipro ... The whole city can see that it is Oleina. An enterprise that has already been shelled repeatedly. Everyone knows that it is American-owned, belonging to Bunge Corporation ... Senator Blumenthal was personally there recently!" Filatov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He said the plant was attacked with Russian Lancet-type loitering munitions and emphasized that the occupying forces do not care about "Americans, their property or the concerns of senators." Filatov called for "involving the Foreign Ministry and shouting about this to the whole world."

Earlier Thursday, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian occupying forces had attacked the enterprise in Dnipro again, killing two people and injuring two others. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said the strike damaged a food industry enterprise, next to which a fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers.

As reported, in early January, Filatov said that 300 tonnes of oil produced at one of the plants of leading global grain trader Bunge had spilled onto Dnipro's roads as a result of a drone attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said repeated Russian attempts to strike the sunflower oil production facility of U.S. company Bunge in Dnipro were part of Russia's systematic attacks on U.S. businesses in Ukraine. According to him, the attack was not a mistake but was deliberate, as Russian forces had repeatedly attempted to strike the facility.

Bunge is one of the world's largest agribusiness companies and is part of the so-called "ABCD quartet" of global grain traders, together with Cargill, ADM and Louis Dreyfus.

Bunge has operated in Ukraine since 2002 and is one of the country's leading grain exporters and sunflower oil producers. The company's main assets in the country are its subsidiary Suntrade, a network of grain elevators, a terminal at the Mykolaiv seaport, and the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant, which produces the popular Oleina brand of cooking oil. In addition, in 2025 the company received approval to acquire the Vinnytsia oil extraction plant (ViOi), further expanding its production capabilities in the Ukrainian market.