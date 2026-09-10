Budanov holds series of meetings in Latvia on economic, defense cooperation

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Andris Kulbergs during a visit to Riga, where the parties discussed military cooperation and energy assistance.

"For us, it is important to speed up the transfer of energy equipment ahead of the heating season. We also discussed further military cooperation between our countries, expanding partnerships between defense industries, and countering Russian aggression, which has long exceeded the borders of Ukraine," Budanov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, important meetings on economic and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia are planned as part of the working visit.

Budanov noted that the conversation with Kulbergs took place at an auto museum featuring cars of Soviet dictators, including a wrecked Rolls-Royce belonging to Leonid Brezhnev. "The old general secretary simply lost control, and the Soviet system was never able to restore the vehicle due to technological backwardness and a shortage of resources. Any empire built on illusions and aggression ends the same way: broken, without spare parts, and without a future," he emphasized.

As reported, Budanov previously arrived in Riga, where on Wednesday he held a meeting with Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis to discuss the regional security situation, military support, and partnership in the defense-industrial sector.