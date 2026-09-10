Special Operations Forces report strike on oil infrastructure of port in Russia's Makhachkala

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) successfully struck oil infrastructure facilities of the Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port (Republic of Dagestan, Russia) on the Caspian Sea coast on the night of September 10.

"The oil harbor serves tankers with a load capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes. An oil depot is also located in the immediate vicinity of the port's territory... Striking the oil component of this transport hub directly affects Russia's ability to use the Caspian Sea for the transportation and transshipment of energy resources," the SOF reported on their Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is noted that the Makhachkala port is of strategic importance for the aggressor's logistics, as it is the only ice-free deep-water port of the Russian Federation on the Caspian Sea operating year-round.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier reported that over the past day, the Ukrainian military struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities that serve to support the war against Ukraine, including the commercial sea port in Dagestan.