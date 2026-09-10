Ukraine launches 5G pilot in Odesa

In Ukraine, testing of 5G connectivity is being expanded in Odesa following the launch of pilots in Lviv, Borodianka, Kharkiv and Kyiv, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said Thursday.

According to a statement by the ministry on Telegram, the average 5G speed is 600-700 Mbps, while peak speeds exceed 1 Gbps.

"The technology takes on part of the traffic and unloads LTE networks, so even in places with large crowds of people, connectivity remains stable," the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained.

Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Stanislav Prybytko said on Facebook that the ministry had received the first results of the nationwide pilot project: in particular, 340 5G base stations are currently operating, and 3.85 million unique users have already used the technology.

According to him, 30% of Ukrainians' smartphones already support the technology.

Prybytko said that going forward, the ministry will continue preparing Ukraine for further scaling of the technology after martial law is lifted.

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest telecom operator, added in a press release that 5G coverage in Odesa will include the historic center, Primorsky Boulevard, the Potemkin Stairs and adjacent areas.

According to the operator, during testing, the maximum data transmission speed on the 5G network exceeded 2.4 Gbps.

In turn, LLC lifecell, the third-largest mobile operator, said in a press release that the share of users of 5G devices on its network is growing and currently stands at 35%, while in Odesa it is 41%.

The company specified that average daily traffic consumption by lifecell 5G subscribers is 10 TB, while the maximum data transmission speed reaches 1.5 Gbps.

At the same time, Ukraine's second-largest mobile operator, VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), said in a press release that its coverage in Odesa will be available on Primorsky Boulevard, Kobleva Street, Soborna Square, Deribasivska Street, Hretska Square, Starosinna Street, Pryvokzalna Square and Kulikove Pole.

As reported, 5G technology in Ukraine will operate in two frequency bands – 3,500 MHz (to provide high data transmission speeds) and 700 MHz (to expand coverage).

Testing will continue, according to preliminary data, until the end of 2026, Vodafone Ukraine said.